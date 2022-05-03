Rocket Lab CEO touts successful helicopter catch of rocket as key toward reusable goals

The Electron booster comes into view of the company's helicopter for the catch.

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck heralded the company's first attempt on Monday to catch its Electron rocket booster using a helicopter after launch as "phenomenal," telling CNBC that the test "achieved 99%" of the company's goals toward reusing rockets.

"Yesterday was a demonstration that it all works – it's all feasible. You can successfully control and reenter a [rocket] stage from space, put it under a parachute .. and then go and recover it with a helicopter in midair," Beck said.

Rocket Lab wants to make its rocket boosters reusable, like those of Elon Musk's SpaceX, but with a very different approach. After launching its Electron rocket from New Zealand on Monday, the company used a helicopter to snag the parachute that was slowing the rocket's booster down as it returned to Earth.

SpaceX uses its rocket's engines to slow down during reentry and deploys wide legs to land on large pads.

While Rocket Lab's helicopter "had a good hook up" and began flying while carrying the booster, Beck said, the helicopter's pilot saw that the load from the booster was different than previous testing and released the booster, which dropped into the Pacific Ocean. The booster was then recovered from the water by Rocket Lab's ship. Beck said the rocket is in "excellent" condition and that the pilot "made the right call."

Rocket Lab's Sikorsky S-92 helicopter is capable of lifting 5,000 kilograms, Beck noted, with the Electron booster weighing "just a little under 1,000 kilograms." While the test had "a ton of margin," Beck said, Rocket Lab used "really conservative estimates" to maximize safety during the catch. The helicopter flies with a crew of three: A pilot, a co-pilot and a spotter.