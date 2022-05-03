Tomb Raider publisher sells iconic video game franchise to invest in blockchain

Tomb Raider is one of the most well-known video game franchises of all time.

The iconic Tomb Raider video game franchise is being sold by its Japanese publisher Square Enix as part of a $300 million ddeal.

Square Enix said Monday it will offload three of its game development studios — Eidos Interactive, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix Montreal — to Swedish firm Embracer Group.

Embracer will also acquire the intellectual property for Tomb Raider and three other game series, including Deux Ex, Thief and Legacy of Kain.

Square Enix said it is selling the assets to cut down on costs amid a challenging global business environment and invest in new technologies like the blockchain.

The deal "enables the launch of new businesses by moving forward with investments in fields including blockchain, AI, and the cloud," Square Enix said in a statement announcing the news.

The company's commitment to ramp up spending in blockchain — the technology behind many cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens — led to some backlash on social media. One user said the move was "like selling your house for magic beans."

The gamer crowd has typically been skeptical about NFTs — digital assets designed to represent ownership of one-of-a-kind collectible items.

While proponents of the technology say it could unlock new kinds of gaming experiences, many gamers aren't convinced, viewing NFTs as an environmentally harmful cash grab.