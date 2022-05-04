Elon Musk says businesses and governments may have to pay to use Twitter

In this photo illustration, Twitter account of Elon Musk is seen on a smartphone screen and Twitter logo in the background.

Elon Musk has said that businesses and governments may soon need to pay a "slight cost" to use Twitter just weeks after announcing he plans to buy the social media platform for $44 billion.

The tech billionaire, who is also the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, added in a post late Tuesday that the platform will continue to be free for "casual users."

It's unclear how much Musk would like to charge businesses and governments, or whether certain groups such as non-profits and journalists would be exempt from any imposed fees.

Twitter declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Over the years, Twitter has failed to make anywhere near as much money as other social media platforms such as Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

Musk, who has 90.7 million Twitter followers, previously said he wants to "make Twitter better than ever by enhancing the product with new features."

Twitter is already experimenting with a paid-for subscription service called Twitter Blue in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand that offers additional features.

The premium offering, which costs $2.99 a month in the U.S., gives users access to features such as undoing tweets and bookmarking tweets. Musk said last month he wants to cut the price of Twitter Blue and make changes to the service including introducing a ban on ads.