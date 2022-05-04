Op-ed: Stocks have been a horror show. Here’s how to tell when the market is near capitulation

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, April 6, 2022. Brendan McDermid | Reuters

How do you spell "capitulation?" F-E-A-R. That's what this market breeds, and there has been no escape from that wild bear out for your lunch. Putting it in the starkest black and white, the S&P 500 is down 14% from Jan. 3 to May 2, and the Nasdaq has lost 23% of its value since mid-November. Let that sink in: For the S&P 500, it's a loss of $5 trillion. For the higher-risk Nasdaq, the drop peeled off about $7 trillion of value, including many names also in the S&P 500. To put that in perspective, one of the largest fiscal stimulus programs in the nation's history – the CARES Act of 2020 – engineered to save the country, was roughly $2 trillion. In comparison, the gross domestic product of the United States, the value of goods and services produced in this country was $21 trillion in 2021, just three times this recent market implosion. It's even a whole lot more than Elon Musk's net worth.

April was gut-wrenching for investors

Six weeks ago, after the lows in March, I wrote a piece suggesting that the correction was presenting investors with bargains that they should begin to consider. It turns out that I was too early. Although the S&P 500 snapped back, ascending 11% in about two weeks, it failed to hold those gains and has given them all back plus more. April's 8.8% decline was, simply put, a gut-wrenching disaster for most investors, the type veterans like me have experienced enough to know that queasiness is an occupational hazard. Yet, we are sitting at roughly the same level of the S&P 500 where we were a year ago, and comparable to December 2020 for the Nasdaq. I wish someone with an accurate crystal ball had told me that a year and a half ago. However, that never happens, so we look at the cold, hard stats of the market and analyze what we see. The S&P 500 trades at a multiple of 18.8 times this year's estimated earnings and 17.2 times 2023 earnings. These numbers had come down from the beginning of this year when the price-earnings ratio was 21.5 times 2022 and 19.6 times 2023 estimated earnings, according to FactSet. The market capitalization of the top five index stocks: Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Tesla, and Alphabet, which trade, as a group, at 29 times earnings, pulls the S&P 500 overall multiple higher. As the table below illustrates, if you exclude those five, the remaining 495 stocks sell for a price-earnings ratio of 16.7 times 2022 and 15.7 times 2023 earnings – far from a sky-high price valuation. Data is current as of the close on May 2. (Note: The charts below show the top six companies to reflect Alphabet's dual share class structure.)

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards FactSet

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards FactSet

Picking through the wreckage for bargains