Fanatics adds SoftBank executive, former Airbnb marketing chief to board of directors

A detailed photo of the Fanatics apparel displayed at NFL Hospitality during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida.

Fanatics, the rapidly expanding sports e-commerce company, announced Thursday that it added SoftBank's Lydia Jett and former Airbnb executive Jonathan Mildenhall to its board of directors.

Fanatics' board now has 10 members, including Fanatics Chair and Philadelphia 76ers minority owner Michael Rubin, Silver Lake co-Chief Executive Officer Greg Mondre and NBA legend Magic Johnson.

Mildenhall, 54, is a former chief marketing officer at Airbnb and co-founder of TwentyFirstCenturyBrand, a consultancy firm. Jett is head of global e-commerce at SoftBank Investment Advisers — the firm that manages Softbank Vision Funds.

SoftBank initially invested $1 billion in Fanatics in 2017. That raised Fanatics' valuation to $4.5 billion. That same year, the NFL invested roughly $95 million, and MLB added $50 million. Now, Fanatics is estimated to be worth $27 billion.

Fanatics wants to transform into a $100 billion company that offers online sports gambling. The company is expected to eventually pursue an initial public offering, although it doesn't plan to go public this year, people familiar with the company previously told CNBC.

Fanatics said Jett and Mildenhall would play "vital roles" in helping it scale globally.