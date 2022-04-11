Fanatics wants to be a $100 billion company – here's how it plans to get there

Sports e-commerce company Fanatics is growing quickly, but it's still nowhere near where it aims to be. Recently, the company said, it reached a $27 billion valuation and it wants to grow into a $100 billion empire over the next 10 years.

Its recent funding round, which included $320 million from the NFL, is making its investors optimistic.

The NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and various players unions have a combined stake in Fanatics worth $5 billion, according to people familiar with knowledge of the company's business. The people spoke to CNBC about the company on condition of anonymity, as Fanatics doesn't publicly discuss its finances.

Fanatics is a major hub for sports merchandise such as jerseys and other apparel, as well as sports-themed home, office and automotive consumer products. It could get a boost as governments lift Covid restrictions and allow more fans to attend games. The company is expanding into online sports betting, too.

CEO Michael Rubin is emboldened and says he's on a mission to conquer the sports e-commerce sector and beyond.

"I'm 100% locked into making Fanatics the most incredible digital sports platform in the world," Rubin said at a conference in March.

Fanatics has some skeptics, too.

"I'm still not buying that it's worth that level," one executive said when asked about Fanatics' $27 billion valuation.

The executive, who spoke to CNBC on the condition of anonymity, said Fanatics' private status is a reason for skepticism. Private companies can conceal revenue struggles, as they aren't required by the SEC to report earnings.

"They can get away with a hell of a lot more because they have to anticipate the contribution of each business line to the revenue and EBITDA and how it will change for the future," the executive said. "And the leagues are also partners, so it's in their best interest to elevate the value."

Fanatics declined to comment for this story.

The latest investment round came after Fanatics had two years of apparently quick growth. The company had a $6.2 billion valuation in 2020, hit $12.8 billion in March 2021 and reached $18 billion in August. People familiar with the inner workings of the company suggest the goal is $10 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, over 10 years.

Fanatics is anticipating roughly $6 billion in revenue in 2022 and $7 billion in 2023, while targeting $10 billion each year, according to people familiar with the company's business.