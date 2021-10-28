Fanatics lands global e-commerce rights for Olympics merchandise

The Olympic rings standing in front of the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on July 20, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The International Olympic Committee struck its first global e-commerce deal on Thursday, partnering with Florida-based sports company Fanatics.

The revenue-sharing agreement gives Fanatics a percentage of sales from Olympics merchandise and extends to the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles. The agreement, however, will not include sales from the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing because China has a separate e-commerce deal with Alibaba.

Fanatics will make items tied to past and future Olympic Games and it has already started producing items around the 2024 Summer Games in Paris. The company also gets manufacturing rights to make and sell Olympic rings.

Financial terms of the pact weren't disclosed, and Fanatics didn't offer estimates as to how much it could profit from the IOC agreement.

"This is an exciting launch for us, as fans from an increasing number of territories will be able to purchase official Olympic merchandising and connect with the magic of the Olympic Games ahead of each edition," IOC television and marketing executive Timo Lumme said in a statement. "We are looking forward to collaborating on this new shop with the Organising Committees of Paris 2024, Milano Cortina 2026 and LA28," he added.

Fanatics already held Team USA's e-commerce rights via a deal with the United States Olympic Committee. The IOC deal should align it with more revenue, especially around the 2028 Summer Games in the U.S.