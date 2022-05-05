India's high inflation will likely persist despite surprise rate hike, says economist

220413 The trend of rising inflation is expected to continue, increasing the burden on consumers in India, seen here shopping in New Delhi in April.

Inflation in India will likely continue to trend above 6% for the rest of this year despite this week's surprise rate hike, senior economist at Kotak Mahindra Bank, Upasana Bhardwaj, told CNBC on Thursday.

The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday surprised markets by raising the key borrowing rate for the first time in nearly four years.

The central bank raised the so-called repo rate — the rate at which the RBI lends to commercial banks — by 40 basis points to 4.4% from a record low of 4%. The monetary policy committee said it will "remain accommodative while focusing on withdrawal of accommodation to ensure that inflation remains within the target going forward, while supporting growth."

Bhardwaj predicted that inflation won't ease despite anticipated further rate hikes. She predicted that the central bank could raise a further 100 basis points for the rest of the calendar year.

"Price pressures will persist above 6% through most of the rest of the calendar year," she told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia."

'Excesses' from the pandemic

The surprise rate hike was an attempt to curb costs, which have been rising for the past three quarters.

"It is an acknowledgment that the excesses introduced during the pandemic [would] have to be withdrawn much more quickly," she said, predicting that it was a harbinger of more rate hikes to come.

"[This] will happen much more quickly than anticipated. In the next two to three months, there should be at the very least another hike of 75 basis points," she said, adding that the pace of the hikes would depend on the trajectory of inflation in the months ahead.

"A 75-point increase is a given. And an additional 25 points is likely," she said.