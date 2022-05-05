CNBC Pro

Utilities are hot right now and Morgan Stanley sees further upside. Here are its top global picks

thumbnail
Zavier Ong
WATCH LIVE

More In Pro Insight

watch now
VIDEO10:38
CNBC ProAirbnb, Starbucks, and AMD are some of today's stocks: Pro Market Movers May 4
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProHere's Goldman Sachs' playbook for trading in Latin America's biggest market
Fred Imbert
CNBC ProStocks would need to fall a lot further before the Fed rethinks rate hikes, Citi says
Tanaya Macheel
Read More