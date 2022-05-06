CNBC Pro

David Tepper calls Fed's tightening signal an 'unforced error' that's brought 'unhinged' markets

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProAmazon, PayPal, and other battered stocks: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions
Alison Conklin3 hours ago
CNBC ProLeon Cooperman sees stocks heading lower still, remains a seller 'on strength'
Yun Li
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Thursday: Pros give investing ideas for tumultuous market downturns
Alison Conklin
Read More