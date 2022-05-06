Google says it's raising employee pay through performance review revamp

Google is overhauling its performance evaluation process, implementing changes that will result in increased salaries, as the company tries to ease tension between employees and leadership on the issue of compensation.

Starting this week, Google is using a new process for performance reviews called GRAD, which stands for Google Reviews and Development. It's part of an effort to streamline the evaluation process, limiting reviews to once a year, instead of twice, and putting more responsibility in the hands of managers rather than relying heavily on peer reviews, according to internal documents reviewed by CNBC.

“Under this new process, we expect the majority of Googlers will be modeled for higher pay than they would under the old Perf system and the overall amount paid will increase too," one of the documents said.

Google Search boss Prabhakar Raghavan reiterated that point at a company town hall meeting on Friday, according to two people with knowledge of the matter who asked not to be named because the information is confidential.

A Google spokesperson said in an email that the company has "nothing else to share."

Employee pay has been a sensitive subject at Google. In the annual "Googlegeist" survey, which CEO Sundar Pichai considers a key indicator of employee satisfaction, staffers gave Google particularly poor marks on how compensation compares to pay for similar jobs at other companies. Employees also downgraded their ratings on the process of performance reviews and opportunities for career growth.

Results of the survey were circulated in March and underscored the challenges Google faces from the "Great Resignation," with workers leaving their jobs at a record pace and tech companies clamoring for talent