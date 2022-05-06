Ice cream freezers to get 'warmed up' in trial by Ben & Jerry's owner

According to Unilever, the industry standard for freezer temperatures in many markets stands at minus 18 degrees Celsius (around 0 degrees Fahrenheit). The temperature of freezers in the trials will be minus 12 degrees Celsius.

Unilever — which owns brands including Ben & Jerry's, Magnum and Wall's — is set to trial increasing the temperature of its ice cream freezers in a bid to lower energy use.

The consumer goods giant said the move could cut greenhouse gas emissions by around 20% to 30% a unit. Its two pilots, one in Germany and one in Indonesia, are due to take place this month and next year respectively.

Unilever said it will assess both energy use and the "product performance" of its ice cream at the new temperature. "Following the completion of the first two pilots and if successful, Unilever will work to 'warm up' its last mile freezer cabinets in a phased approach," it said.

Emissions from what it calls "retail ice cream freezers" represent 10% of the company's value chain greenhouse gas footprint, it said.