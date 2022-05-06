Over 60 million tax returns could be completed automatically, study shows

The IRS may have the ability to automate nearly half of tax returns, according to a working paper from the National Bureau of Economic Research.

The agency could correctly auto-fill an estimated 62 million to 73 million returns with information it already has, covering 41% to 48% of taxpayers, researchers from the U.S. Department of the Treasury, the Minneapolis Federal Reserve and Dartmouth College found.

"Our results suggest that pre-populated returns would be accurate for a substantial share of U.S. taxpayers," the authors wrote.

Based on a random sample of 344,400 individual returns from 2019, the paper says accuracy is "much higher for low- and moderate-income taxpayers," with errors more likely to occur as itemized deductions increase.

Former President Donald Trump's signature tax overhaul nearly doubled the standard deduction, reducing the number of filers who itemize. In 2019, almost 90% of taxpayers used the standard deduction, according to the IRS.

"I absolutely agree with these findings," said Tommy Lucas, a certified financial planner and enrolled agent at Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo in Orlando, Florida, pointing to other countries with automated tax filing systems.