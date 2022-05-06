Russia renews assault on Azovstal steel plant ahead of 'Victory Day'; Ukraine says evacuations to continue. Follow our live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said evacuations will continue from the besieged coastal city of Mariupol amid sustained Russian shelling.

An estimated 200 people are thought to still be trapped in Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, with little access to food or water.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said shelling of the southeastern city will only stop when Ukrainian troops surrender. The Kremlin's bid to capture the whole of Mariupol is likely linked to Monday's annual May 9 "Victory Day" celebration, according to the U.K. Defense Ministry.