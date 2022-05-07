Ukrainian forces pursue counteroffensive around Kharkiv; Russia rehearses 'Victory Day' parade

Ukrainian forces are seen pursuing a counteroffensive near the northeast Kharkiv region. The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War says the operation could soon free Kharkiv from the artillery range of Russian forces.

Russia's Defense Ministry has reportedly claimed to have destroyed a large stockpile of military equipment from the U.S. and European countries in the Kharkiv region.

A dress rehearsal for Russia's annual "Victory Day" is underway on Saturday. May 9 will mark the anniversary of the then-Soviet Union's defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II.