Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb hits school; Women, children evacuated from Mariupol steel plant

The last women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant, the final holdout for Ukrainians in the besieged port city of Mariupol, according to Ukraine's deputy prime minister.

"This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over," Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging app. Preparations are now under way to get the wounded and doctors out of the plant.

Elsewhere, dozens are feared dead after reports that a school in the Luhansk region in the east of Ukraine had been hit by Russia shelling.