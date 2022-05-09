Amazon fires two employees tied to Staten Island union effort

Workers stand in line to cast ballots for a union election at Amazon's JFK8 distribution center, in the Staten Island borough of New York City, U.S. March 25, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

Amazon has fired two employees tied to an organizing campaign that resulted in the company's first unionized warehouse in the U.S. Mat Cusick and Tristan Dutchin told CNBC they were fired by Amazon in recent days. Both Cusick and Dutchin have been working with the Amazon Labor Union, an upstart group led by current and former company employees, to organize workers at the e-commerce giant's warehouses on New York's Staten Island. The ALU notched a historic win last month, when workers at Amazon's largest warehouse in New York City, known as JFK8, voted to join the union. The ALU hoped to replicate its success at a smaller facility nearby, called LDJ5, but the site rejected unionization last week. Still, the victory at JFK8 has spurred organizing efforts at other Amazon warehouses, and the ALU has received high-profile recognition, most notably from President Joe Biden. Dutchin, who worked as a package picker at JFK8 for almost a year, said he was fired on Saturday after he wrapped up his shift. Amazon told him he had failed to meet the company's productivity goals, which require employees to pick hundreds of packages per hour. Dutchin said he'd received previous warnings from Amazon about his performance, but had since received additional training. Dutchin said his manager even congratulated him recently on his improved performance. Cusick, who serves as ALU's communications director, said he was fired last week after going on "Covid care leave," which allows employees to care for family members sick with Covid-19.

A woman holds a placard as Amazon and union workers attend rally outside the company building on April 24, 2022, in the Staten Island borough of New York City. Kena Betancur | AFP | Getty Images

An employee from Amazon's human resources department allowed him to go on leave until April 29, Cusick said. But on April 30, he received an email from Amazon saying he had been absent from his job for three days, which was grounds for firing, Cusick said. The next day, Cusick, who sorted packages for delivery at an Amazon facility called DYY6, near JFK8, discovered he'd been locked out of Amazon's internal employee portal. "I called ERC," Cusick said, referring to the employee resource center, "and said, 'What's going on, it looks like I've been terminated.'" "I think the first person may have said I wasn't terminated," he said." "I went from China, to India, to a few different teams in the U.S., and everybody had a different take on what was going on." On May 3, Cusick received a letter from Amazon informing him that he'd been fired "due to job abandonment," according to a copy of the letter viewed by CNBC. Amazon's employee HR systems have been a subject of scrutiny in the past. Investigations by the New York Times and Bloomberg identified issues with the heavily automated system, which has struggled to keep pace with the company's rapidly expanding workforce, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic. Cusick described his dismissal as "an automated termination." "Amazon's systems are almost entirely digital," Cusick said. "I was locked out of the system where all that material is stored. I'm locked out of the building so I can't even go to the building where I work to talk to the people inside." Vice earlier reported on the firings. It's unclear if the dismissals were in retaliation for the workers' organizing efforts, and representatives from Amazon didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

'They pay attention to that stuff'