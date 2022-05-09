Goldman Sachs is shrinking its SPAC business amid regulatory crackdown and market turmoil

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, May 9, 2022.

Goldman Sachs is scaling back its business in the once red-hot SPACs as blank-check deals got caught in a double whammy of regulatory crackdown and tough market environment.

"We are reducing our involvement in the SPAC business in response to the changed regulatory environment," Maeve DuVally, a spokeswoman for Goldman, told CNBC.

Bloomberg News first reported on Goldman's moves earlier Monday. The outlet reported that Goldman is terminating its involvement with some sponsors, while pausing new issuance, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Securities and Exchange Commission in March introduced a host of new rules for SPACs that would mark one of the broadest attempts to date at cracking down on blank-check companies. The proposed rules would amend safe harbor rules and leave SPACs open to investor lawsuits for excessively rosy business forecasts.

Meanwhile, SPACs — which are often speculative stocks with little earnings — have been crushed this year in the face of rising rates as well as elevated market volatility. The proprietary CNBC SPAC Post Deal Index, which is comprised of SPACs that have completed their mergers and taken their target companies public, has tumbled more than 40% year to date.