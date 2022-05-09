Putin blames the West for Ukraine war in 'Victory Day' speech

Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on the screen as he delivers a speech during 77th anniversary of the Victory Day in Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 09, 2022.

President Vladimir Putin on Monday tried to defend Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in his annual "Victory Day" speech, urging his forces on to victory while evoking Russia's triumph over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Speaking ahead of a massive parade of troops, tanks and military hardware in Moscow, Putin claimed Russia's invasion of Ukraine had been necessary because the West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea," according to comments translated by Reuters.

It's unclear whether Putin was referring to Russia, or territory that Moscow considers to be Russian. This includes Crimea, which it annexed from Ukraine in 2014, and the eastern Donbas region, where Donetsk and Luhansk — two pro-Russian self-proclaimed "republics" — are located.

Putin provided no evidence for his claims, but used the speech to lambast NATO and Ukraine's allies, and justify what Russia claims is a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

Prior to the invasion, Russia had amassed almost 200,000 troops along its border with Ukraine — insisting all the while that it had no intention of invading. There was little evidence of military aggression from Ukraine toward Russia, but Moscow's claims to the contrary were seen by many as a pretext for justifying its attack.