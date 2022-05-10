Here's one way Social Security could better address life expectancy for couples

Deciding when to claim Social Security retirement benefits is a complicated decision.

But when two people are in the mix — particularly a couple where one spouse is the primary breadwinner — the decision may be even more complex.

New research from Lafayette College takes a look at how Social Security benefits could better address the financial needs of these couples.

One answer, according to the research, would be to make spousal benefits slightly less generous in order to provide bigger survivor benefits later on should the primary earner pass away.

The reason, according to Erin Cottle Hunt, assistant professor of economics at Lafayette, is that spousal benefits are not as useful to couples as survivor benefits.

"It's really bad news for the wife if she has not worked and the husband dies and he isn't around to get Social Security benefits anymore," Cottle Hunt said.

That results in a "huge loss of income" that emphasizes the importance of survivor benefits.

"The benefit that pays her a widow benefit, the survivor benefit, that's very important, and it has very large welfare gains associated with it," Cottle Hunt said.