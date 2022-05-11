Dallas Federal Reserve names Lorie Logan new president to succeed Robert Kaplan

The Dallas Federal Reserve has named a new president to succeed its former one, who resigned last year amid a controversy over stock trading.

Lorie K. Logan will serve as head of the central bank branch, according to an announcement Wednesday.

Central bank watchers know Logan's name well, as she currently serves as head of the New York Fed's pivotal trading desk. Her official title is manager of the System Open Market Account, meaning she oversees the Fed's massive $9 trillion balance sheet of bonds and other assets.

Logan will take on her new duties officially on Aug. 22.

In addition to running the SOMA operation, Logan also is also the New York Fed vice president. That also makes her no stranger to the interest rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee meetings. Logan also represents the Fed at the Bank for International Settlements.

Correction: Lorie Logan's first name was misspelled in an earlier version.

