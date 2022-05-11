Nearly 7 in 10 Americans want to live to 100, study finds. Here’s how retirement is changing

Despite fears of outliving savings, most Americans still want to live longer, a study on longevity and retirement shows.

Nearly 70% of Americans want to live to age 100, with 29 years as the "ideal length" for retirement, according to an Edward Jones and Age Wave report that polled 11,000 adults in the U.S. and Canada in January and February.

"We've been aware of longevity rising for some time," said Ken Dychtwald, founder and CEO of Age Wave. "But in the last year, there's been a lot more talk about it."

While the U.S. life expectancy dropped by 1.5 years, to about age 77, in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, scientists expect it to rise in the coming decades, Dychtwald said.

"That could very well add another five or 10 or more years to the average life expectancy," he said. "But the problem is we don't live those years with abundant health."

On average, Americans spend the last 12 or more years grappling with illness, injury or cognitive impairment, with 88% of those 65 and older managing at least one chronic condition, the study shows.

What's more, the average couple may need an estimated $445,000 to cover yearly medical expenses and long-term care, for which most retirees aren't prepared, Dychtwald said.