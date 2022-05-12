CNBC Pro

Bill Miller says he sold some bitcoin to meet margin calls, but remains a long-term crypto bull

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros bet big on Disney after earnings, Roblox on a run
Alison Conklin
CNBC ProHere's what Art Cashin is watching as a sign it's time to buy stocks
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Tuesday: Pros on how to play Peloton after big earnings miss
Alison Conklin
Read More