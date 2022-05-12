CNBC Pro

Devon, Paramount and more: CNBC's 'Halftime Report' traders answer your questions

Alison Conklin
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProBill Miller says the market has entered a new regime. Here's what he's looking for in stocks
Jesse Poundan hour ago
CNBC ProBill Miller says he sold some bitcoin to meet margin calls, but remains a long-term crypto bull
Yun Li2 hours ago
CNBC ProBest trades on CNBC Wednesday: Pros bet big on Disney after earnings, Roblox on a run
Alison Conklin
Read More