Robinhood shares pop more than 20% after Sam Bankman-Fried buys 7.6% stake

Sam Bankman-Fried, CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, at the Bitcoin 2021 conference in Miami, Florida, on June 5, 2021.

Sam Bankman-Fried, the CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has taken a 7.6% stake in Robinhood, according to a Thursday filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of the investing app operator initially jumped 22% in extended trading.

According to the document, Emergent Fidelity Technologies took a stake worth $648 million in Robinhood. Bankman-Fried is the sole director and majority owner, it says.

Bankman-Fried acquired the shares in the belief that they "represent an attractive investment," according to the filing. "The Reporting Persons intend to hold the Shares as an investment, and do not currently have any intention of taking any action toward changing or influencing the control of the Issuer," it says.

Bankman-Fried runs one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, offering derivatives products as well as spot trading. FTX has become a rival to Coinbase and Binance, though it doesn't offer its services in the U.S.