Robinhood crypto wallet waitlist tops 1 million customers, CEO says

The waitlist for Robinhood's recently announced crypto wallet now has more than one million customers, the company's CEO said Thursday, demonstrating cryptocurrencies' increasing importance to the trading app.

"We're very proud of our cryptocurrency platform and giving people more utility with the coins they have," Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said during CNBC's Disruptor 50 summit on Thursday. "We rolled out our wallets waitlist. A lot of people have been asking for the ability to send and receive cryptocurrencies, transfer them to hardware wallets, transfer them onto the platform to consolidate and the crypo wallets waitlist is well over a million people now."

Last month, Robinhood announced it was testing a crypto wallet feature. The wallet will allow investors to trade, send and receive digital currencies, as well as move them in and out of the Robinhood app. Robinhood currently offers seven digital coins, including bitcoin, ethereum and litecoin.

"You can have a wallet, you can send people cryptocurrencies from that wallet to their wallet," Tenev said. "There's certain advantages that are in the technology that make it kind of global and accessible by default and that makes it very interesting."