Robinhood revenue doubles for second quarter, but shares fall after app warns trading is slowing

Robinhood's revenue more than doubled in the second quarter to $565 million, bolstered by a massive surge in crypto trading, the stock trading app said Wednesday.

But the shares fell in after hours trading after it warned a slowdown in trading activity would hit revenues in the current quarter.

In its first earnings report as a public company, Robinhood reported a net loss of $502 million, or a loss of $2.16 per share, within the expected net loss of $487 million to $537 million forecast by the company. The brokerage turned a profit in the same quarter last year. Costs associated with the change in fair value of convertible notes and warrant liability totaled $528 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Revenue surged more than 131% in the period from $244 million a year ago and was near the high range of the company's forecast of $546 million to $574 million.

Revenue from crypto trading totaled $233 million, more than half of all the transaction-based revenue of $451 million for the second quarter. Cryptocurrency's share of revenue jumped to more than 51% from 17% in the first quarter.

More than 60% of cumulative net funded accounts traded crypto in the quarter. In the second quarter of 2020, crypto based revenue was just $5 million.