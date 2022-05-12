Russia threatens 'retaliatory steps' if Finland joins NATO

Russia's Prime Minister Vladimir Putin addresses a rally at the Manezhnaya Square just outside the Kremlin in Moscow, late on March 4, 2012.

Russia has slammed Finland's plans to apply to join NATO imminently, claiming it would "be forced" to retaliate if the long-neutral country joined the military alliance.

"Finland joining NATO is a radical change in the country's foreign policy," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement Thursday. "Russia will be forced to take retaliatory steps, both of a military-technical and other nature, in order to stop threats to its national security arising."

The statement comes shortly after Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the country should apply to join NATO "without delay."

It's is the strongest sign yet that Finland will make a formal application to join NATO. Membership would be historic for the Nordic country, which has had a decades-long policy of military neutrality.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 has shifted countries like Finland and Sweden's calculus on NATO membership, with the latter also seriously considering lodging an application to join the alliance.

Niinisto said Russia's invasion of Ukraine had changed Finland's security situation although there was no immediate threat.

"NATO membership would strengthen Finland's security," the leaders said in their statement, adding that membership would in turn "strengthen the entire defence alliance."

There are fears that further expansion of NATO — one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's biggest bugbears — could prompt an aggressive response from Russia, which shares an 830-mile long border with Finland.