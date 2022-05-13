Asia-Pacific stocks set for lower start as Fed's Powell warns he can't guarantee 'soft landing'

SINGAPORE — Shares in Asia-Pacific looked set for a lower start on Friday, as investors continue to remain cautious over inflation and the global economic outlook.

The Nikkei futures contract in Osaka sat at 25,700, as compared against the Nikkei 225's last close at 25,748.72.

Australian stocks also appeared poised for a lower start, with the SPI futures contract at 6,941, against the S&P/ASX 200's last close at 6,941.

Concerns over inflation and the economic outlook have weighed on global investor sentiment in recent days, with riskier assets such as tech stocks and cryptocurrencies taking a hit.