European stocks climb as global markets look for rebound

LONDON — European stocks advanced on Friday as global markets looked to regain some ground after a bruising week, with investors assessing the outlook for inflation and interest rates.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 added 0.6% in early trade, with banks climbing 1.5% to lead gains as most sectors and major bourses entered positive territory. Autos slid 0.5%.

European markets fell on Thursday as investors remained concerned about slowing growth, interest rate hikes and red-hot April inflation data from the United States, which sparked concerns that a path of aggressive interest rate hiking lies ahead.

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that he could not guarantee a so-called "soft landing" that tempers inflation without pushing the economy into recession.

Global stocks have endured a rollercoaster week but look set to regain some ground on Friday. Shares in Asia-Pacific advanced by mid-afternoon with Japan's Nikkei 225 leading the way on a 2.6% climb.

Meanwhile, U.S. stock futures were higher in early premarket trade as investors hope the S&P 500 can avoid sliding into bear market territory, with the index closing down more than 18% from its all-time high on Thursday, just 2% shy of an official bear market.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq is already in a bear market, closing Thursday down more than 29% from its all-time high, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average has fallen for six consecutive trading sessions.

The Stoxx 600 in Europe began Friday's session down 13% since the beginning of the year.