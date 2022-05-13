With floods and electricity shortages, South Africa's economy is threatening to go into reverse

DURBAN, South Africa - April 16, 2022: Massive debris at the Durban harbor following heavy rains, mudslides, rain and winds in Durban. The harbour serves as a bulwark for the economy of the city of Durban.

South Africa's economy picked up momentum in the first quarter of the year, but historic flooding in a key province and the threat of unprecedented power cuts are putting the brakes on its recovery.

The port city of Durban and the wider KwaZulu-Natal province in eastern South Africa were besieged by the country's worst flash flooding for decades in April, which killed hundreds and throttled freight operations at sub-Saharan Africa's busiest port.

The Absa/BER manufacturing PMI — having soared to a record high of 60.0 in March — slumped to 50.7 in April, its lowest reading since the violent riots following former President Jacob Zuma's arrest in July last year.

KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa's second-most populous province, was also the center of the country's worst riots since the end of apartheid.

The S&P Global composite PMI also fell to a four-month low, and in a note last week, Capital Economics highlighted that high frequency data indicates that the recovery in mobility has stalled.

The figures for the first quarter paint a mixed picture, according to JPMorgan economists Sthembiso Nkalanga and Sonja Keller, but point to a seasonally adjusted quarterly GDP growth of 3.5%.

However, April's dismal PMI showing poses downside risk to JPMorgan's 1.5% GDP growth projection for the second quarter. Alongside the global backdrop of the war in Ukraine, soaring inflation and Chinese supply struggles, South Africa is also dealing with the domestic shocks of flooding and electricity rationing.

Much of the decline in the manufacturing PMI was concentrated on port and manufacturing activity in KwaZulu-Natal, where manufacturing activity dropped from 60.5 in March to 39.6 in April.

Load shedding — the deliberate shutdown of power in parts of an electricity system to prevent its failure when overburdened — scaled up significantly in April, with electricity cuts this year projected to exceed the already substantial quantities seen in 2021.