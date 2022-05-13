Leading House Democrat Bill Pascrell demands Biden replace IRS chief over tax document destruction 'scandal'

Charles P. Rettig, commissioner of the Internal Revenue Service, testifies during the Senate Finance Committee hearing titled The IRS Fiscal Year 2022 Budget, in Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., June 8, 2021.

A leading House Democrat on Friday called on President Joe Biden to replace IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig over the agency's controversial destruction of data related to 30 million paper-filed tax returns.

"The IRS is vital to public confidence in our nation and its Trump-appointed leader has failed," said Rep. Bill Pascrell of New Jersey, chair of the oversight subcommittee of the powerful House Ways and Means Committee.

"This latest revelation adds to the public's plummeting confidence in our unfair two-tier tax system," Pascrell said.

"That confidence cannot recover if all the American people see at the IRS is incompetence and catastrophe," the Democrat added. "The manner by which we are learning about the destruction of unprocessed paperwork is just the latest example of the lackadaisical attitude from Mr. Rettig."

The White House and the IRS did not immediately respond to requests for comment about Pascrell's statement.

The call for Rettig's ouster came after the Treasury Department's inspector general for tax administration released the findings of an audit, which have angered tax preparers.

The audit revealed that the IRS has continued "to have a significant backlog of paper-filed individual and business tax returns that remain unprocessed" since the agency reopened tax processing centers in June 2020, months after the Covid-19 pandemic led to their shuttering.