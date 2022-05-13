CNBC Pro

Historic tech sell-off is a 'generational buying opportunity' for the 'right' stocks, says analyst Dan Ives

Sarah Min@_sarahmin
WATCH LIVE
Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 11, 2022.
Source: NYSE

The tech-sell off is not the second dot-com bubble — it's a "buying opportunity" for the right stocks, according to Wedbush Securities' Dan Ives.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProThe ultimate market lows have not been reached, Bank of America’s Hartnett says
Jeff Cox2 hours ago
CNBC ProThese are the risky stocks that are ripping higher as the Nasdaq tries to rebound
Yun Li2 hours ago
CNBC ProGoldman names the Chinese tech stocks it says will weather the supply chain crisis
Eustance Huang
Read More