5 things to know before the stock market opens Monday

1. Dow set to open slightly higher after 7 straight weeks of selling

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., May 13, 2022. Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters

2. JetBlue goes hostile with its Spirit Airlines takeover offer

A JetBlue airliner lands past a Spirit Airlines jet on taxi way at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport on Monday, April 25, 2022. (Joe Cavaretta/Sun Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images) Joe Cavaretta | Sun Sentinel | Getty Images

JetBlue Airways on Monday took its all-cash offer to buy Spirit Airlines hostile. In a letter to Spirit shareholders, JetBlue offered $30 per share and wrote it was ready to go to $33 if the board engages to negotiate a "consensual transaction." Shares of Spirit rose nearly 10% to more than $18 per share in premarket trading, far lower than the offer prices. Earlier this month, Spirit rejected JetBlue's all-cash offer of $33 per share, or $3.6 billion, citing regulatory concerns. At the time, Spirit said it was sticking with a deal to merge with fellow ultra-low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines, an agreement struck in February valued at $2.9 billion.

3. McDonald's to sell its Russia business due to Putin's Ukraine war

A woman walks along a street past a banner offering job at McDonald's in the town of Pokrov in Vladimir Region, Russia March 21, 2022. Evgenia Novozhenina | Reuters

McDonald's said Monday it will sell its business in Russia, a little more than two months after it paused operations in the country due to its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine. McDonald's said its "continued ownership of the business in Russia is no longer tenable," and it's not consistent with its values. McDonald's first opened in Russia 32 years ago. It has more than 800 restaurants and 62,000 employees in Russia. The company said it's seeking a local buyer. The McDonald's announcement Monday is a stark indication of how much the Western world has turned against Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime.

4. Tesla said to be delaying its Shanghai production ramp-up

A truck leaves the Tesla Shanghai Gigafactory on April 25, 2021 in Shanghai, China. Visual China Group | Getty Images

Tesla has delayed by at least a week a plan to restore production at its Shanghai plant to levels before the city's Covid lockdown more than six week ago, according Reuters, citing an internal memo. Companies in Shanghai, China's biggest city, are only allowed to reopen if they can operate under such an arrangement, which requires workers to be isolated. Shanghai aims to reopen broadly and allow normal life to resume from June 1, a city official said Monday, after declaring that 15 of its 16 districts had eliminated cases outside quarantine areas. In Beijing, dozens of new Covid cases have been discovered every day for the past three weeks. The Chinese capital is not under a citywide lockdown but is subject to virus mitigation curbs.

5. Elon Musk says Twitter's legal team came after him over bot tweet