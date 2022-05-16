Ukraine can win this war, NATO chief says; Finland and Sweden move to join military alliance

Ukrainian forces say they have pushed back the Russian military in the region around Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine, and near the border with Russia, continuing a counteroffensive that has prompted Russian troops to withdraw from around Ukraine's second-largest city.

NATO's Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Sunday that "Ukraine can win this war" following an informal meeting of the group. His comments came after Finland announced it would apply to join the military alliance in what marks a historic move for the traditionally neutral Nordic country.

Joining the military alliance will "maximize" Finland's security after Russia's unprecedented invasion of Ukraine in February, President Sauli Niinisto said.

Sweden is expected to follow suit with both applications likely to enflame tensions between NATO and Russia further. Moscow warned last week of "retaliatory steps" if Finland joined the alliance.