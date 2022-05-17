Soldiers evacuated from besieged Mariupol steelworks; Turkey could block NATO bids from Finland, Sweden

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan holds a news conference during the NATO summit at the Alliance's headquarters in Brussels, Belgium June 14, 2021.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has reiterated Ankara's objections to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, saying Turkey will not approve the bids.

He claims the countries have harbored people linked to groups Turkey deems to be terrorist organizations.

Finland and Sweden have said they will send delegations to Ankara to try to convince Turkey to accept their bids; Erdogan, however, has said they "should not bother."

"Neither of these countries have a clear, open attitude toward terrorist organizations," Erdogan said at a news conference Monday. "How can we trust them?"

Enlargement of NATO requires the unanimous agreement of the 30 current members.

Turkey accuses Finland and Sweden of harboring members of the PKK, the Kurdistan Workers' Party. The PKK has clashed with Turkish security forces for years but says its aims are greater cultural and political rights for Kurds and the eventual establishment an independent Kurdish state.

CNBC has reached out to the Swedish and Finnish foreign ministries for comment.

Erdogan also said Turkey could not accept the Finnish and Swedish bids because of an arms embargo the countries imposed on Turkey after its incursion into Syria in 2019.

"First of all, we cannot say 'yes' to those who impose sanctions on Turkey, on joining NATO which is a security organization," Erdogan said.

— Holly Ellyatt