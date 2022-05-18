Finland and Sweden formally apply to join the NATO military alliance; U.S. seeks to persuade Turkey on expansion

Finland and Sweden formally applied to join NATO on Wednesday marking another step toward the Western military alliance's expansion, although the full accession process could take a year and Turkey's objections need to be overcome.

The status of the besieged Azovstal steelworks complex in Mariupol, a heavily-destroyed port city in southern Ukraine, remains unknown with Ukraine tight-lipped about how many soldiers may still be in the plant.

Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday that Kyiv knew how many soldiers were still holed up at the plant but refused to disclose the number saying the information was "sensitive."

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some who are badly wounded, were evacuated Monday and taken to areas under Russia's control, the Ukrainian military said, and further evacuations were due to take place. Russia claimed soldiers in the plant had "surrendered." The fate of the city hangs in the balance now, with Russia poised to take full control.

Meanwhile, Ukraine says the Russian army has lost 27,900 soldiers since its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, according to NBC News.