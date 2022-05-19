LIVE UPDATES
Russia says it has sent 900 Ukrainian soldiers to prison camp; U.S. reopens embassy in Kyiv
Russia says it has sent 900 Ukrainian soldiers to a former prison colony in a Russia-controlled part of Donetsk.
Meanwhile, the war in Ukraine is likely to continue throughout the summer and possibly beyond, despite signs that parts of the country are returning to some normalcy, Ukraine's presidential advisor Oleksii Arestovych said, according to NBC News.
"It is quite clear to me that this war is unlikely to end by the fall," Arestovich said on Ukrainian TV, NBC News reported. It comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to extend martial law for another 90 days.
In some positive news, the U.S. reopened its embassy in Kyiv on Wednesday, having closed it for three months before and during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Moscow is firing senior commanders for battlefield failures, says British government
Moscow over recent weeks has fired senior military commanders for failures in Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The U.K. Ministry of Defence pointed to Lt. Gen. Serhiy Kisel, whose forces failed to capture Ukraine's second-biggest city, Kharkiv. Also suspended was Vice Admiral Igor Osipov, who commanded the Black Sea Fleet until its flagship, the Moskva, was sunk in April.
Valeriy Gerasimov, Russian Chief of the General Staff, "likely remains in his post," but it's unclear whether President Vladimir Putin retains confidence in him.
The press office of the Russian defense ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
In an intelligence update, the British ministry predicted that Russia will face difficulty regaining the initiative in its war against Ukraine, because generals and other officials will want to seek cover by deferring to their superiors on key decisions.
"Many officials involved in the invasion of Ukraine will likely be increasingly distracted by efforts to avoid personal culpability for Russia's operational setbacks," the Ministry of Defence said.
— Ted Kemp
Russia says it has sent 900 Ukrainian soldiers to former prison colony
Russia said 900 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken to a former prison colony, in a Russian-controlled part of Donetsk.
Speaking on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, citing Russia's defense ministry, that 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 51 with severe wounds, "have laid down their arms over two days."
While the injured were receiving medical care at a hospital in the pro-Russian "Donetsk People's Republic" in the Donbas region of east Ukraine, "the rest were sent to a pre-trial detention center," she said, in Olenivka, where a former prison colony is located.
On Monday, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman said on Telegram that the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at the former penal colony with some subjected to interrogation and torture, she said. The information is unverified, however.
The soldiers had been holed up in the Azovstal steelworks plant in Mariupol and had been evacuated earlier this week and taken to Russian-controlled territory. There were expectations that they could be exchanged for Russian soldiers in Ukrainian control but that's uncertain.
Ukraine has said there are more of its fighters left in the Azovstal steelworks but has not said how many.
The complex was seen as the last stronghold of Ukraine's forces in the southern port city — one that Russia has aimed to control from the start of its invasion on Feb. 24 and which is seen as a strategic objective for Moscow as it aims to create a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.
Ukraine said its soldiers had been "evacuated" while Russia claimed they had "surrendered."
— Holly Ellyatt
Ukraine's presidential advisor says the war is unlikely to end by fall
The war in Ukraine is likely to continue through the summer and possibly beyond, despite signs that some parts of the country are returning to some normalcy, Ukraine's presidential advisor Oleksii Arestovych said, NBC News cited.
"It is quite clear to me that this war is unlikely to end by the fall," Arestovich said on Ukrainian TV, according to NBC News.
This comes as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seeks to extend martial law for another 90 days, NBC News reported.
Since the war started on Feb. 24, martial law has been extended twice, with the current order set to end on May 25.
— Chelsea Ong
Biden optimistic about Finland and Sweden joining NATO, despite Turkey's concerns
U.S. President Joe Biden sounded optimistic that Turkey can be persuaded to support Finland and Sweden in their bids to join NATO.
"I think we're gonna be okay," Biden told reporters when asked if he could convince Turkey to change its mind.
Biden's remark came two days after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan doubled down on his country's opposition to the two new candidates for the international security alliance.
The White House nevertheless echoed Biden's optimism at a press briefing.
"We're confident that at the end of the day, Finland and Sweden will have an effective and efficient accession process, [and] that Turkey's concerns can be addressed," said Biden's national security advisor Jake Sullivan.
He noted that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in talks with his Turkish counterpart. "We feel very good about where this will track to," Sullivan said.
— Kevin Breuninger
U.S. reopens embassy in Kyiv after closing it for three months
The U.S. reopened its embassy in Kyiv after closing it for three months before and during Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
"When we suspended operations at the embassy, we made the point clear: while we would relocate U.S. embassy personnel for their safety and security, this would in no way prevent our engagement with and support for, the Ukrainian people, government and civil society as well as our allies and partners," Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote in a statement.
As it raised the American flag over the compound, the U.S. became the latest Western country to resume diplomatic operations in Kyiv.
Blinken said the U.S. enhanced security measures and protocols at the embassy ahead of the reopening and return of American diplomats.
— Amanda Macias