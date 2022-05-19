Russia says it has sent 900 Ukrainian soldiers to prison camp; U.S. reopens embassy in Kyiv

In this photo taken from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, wounded Ukrainian servicemen are seen in a bus as they are evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Russia said 900 Ukrainian soldiers have been taken to a former prison colony, in a Russian-controlled part of Donetsk.

Speaking on Wednesday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, citing Russia's defense ministry, that 959 Ukrainian fighters, including 51 with severe wounds, "have laid down their arms over two days."

While the injured were receiving medical care at a hospital in the pro-Russian "Donetsk People's Republic" in the Donbas region of east Ukraine, "the rest were sent to a pre-trial detention center," she said, in Olenivka, where a former prison colony is located.

On Monday, Ukraine's human rights ombudsman said on Telegram that the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at the former penal colony with some subjected to interrogation and torture, she said. The information is unverified, however.

The soldiers had been holed up in the Azovstal steelworks plant in Mariupol and had been evacuated earlier this week and taken to Russian-controlled territory. There were expectations that they could be exchanged for Russian soldiers in Ukrainian control but that's uncertain.

Ukraine has said there are more of its fighters left in the Azovstal steelworks but has not said how many.

The complex was seen as the last stronghold of Ukraine's forces in the southern port city — one that Russia has aimed to control from the start of its invasion on Feb. 24 and which is seen as a strategic objective for Moscow as it aims to create a land bridge from Russia to Crimea, which it annexed in 2014.

Ukraine said its soldiers had been "evacuated" while Russia claimed they had "surrendered."

