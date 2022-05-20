Zelenskyy says Donbas region completely destroyed; Russia likely to swiftly redeploy Mariupol forces

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian forces have completely destroyed the eastern Donbas region, describing the area where the Kremlin has focused its latest offensive as "hell."

The U.K.'s Defense Ministry, meanwhile, expects Russia to quickly redeploy forces to Donbas once the strategically important port city of Mariupol has been secured. The ministry says Russian commanders are under pressure to quickly make gains elsewhere and there is a risk that troops will be redistributed without adequate preparation.

U.S. President Joe Biden says Finland and Sweden both have his "full backing" in their bids to become members of the NATO military alliance.