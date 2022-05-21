Russia may be running out of crucial targeting drones; brutal siege of Mariupol steel plant ends

After months of heavy fighting, Russia has declared victory over the massive Azovstal steel plant in strategic port city of Mariupol that has been almost entirely destroyed. There has not been confirmation from Ukrainian authorities.

The U.S. and others walked out of an international meeting in Bangkok in protest as Russia's economic minister was speaking, and U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has spoken to his Turkish counterpart to address his opposition to Sweden and Finland's NATO bids.

Meanwhile, Russia may be running low on crucial supplies of unmanned aerial vehicles, and has halted gas supplies to Finland in response to its application to join the NATO alliance.