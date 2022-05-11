Putin is preparing for a long war, U.S. intel chief says; House approves $40 billion in Ukraine aid

Ukraine's allies in the West appear to be preparing for a long war, with no resolution to the conflict between Moscow and Kyiv on the horizon.

The U.S. believes Russian President Vladimir Putin is preparing for a long conflict in Ukraine, and a Russian victory in the Donbas in the east of the country might not end the war, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines warned yesterday.

Meanwhile, the U.S. House has passed legislation that's set to deliver $40 billion in military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

The U.S. Department of Defense also announced it has committed more than $4.5 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since the start of the Biden administration. Of that, around $3.8 billion has gone to fund Ukraine's war efforts since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.