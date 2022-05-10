Ukraine's economy hit as war drags on; Biden presses Congress to pass more military aid

The stark reality of Russia's invasion of Ukraine is becoming increasingly apparent. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development's latest forecasts are a sobering reminder of the war's economic impact on Ukraine, a significant agricultural exporter, particularly of wheat.

Elsewhere, President Joe Biden has very publicly shifted course in his quest to pass a $33 billion emergency funding package for Ukraine through Congress.

On Monday, Russia's President Vladimir Putin attempted to justify his unprecedented invasion of Ukraine on "Victory Day" — one of the most important events on the country's national calendar.

The West was "preparing for the invasion of our land, including Crimea," Putin said without providing evidence, according to a Reuters translation. He added that NATO was creating threats at Russia's borders.

Russia had amassed some 190,000 troops on its borders with Ukraine in the weeks before its invasion. There was little evidence of military aggression from Ukraine toward Russia, and Moscow's claims to the contrary were seen by many as a pretext for justifying the invasion.