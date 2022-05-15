Russia has lost a third of its original ground force, UK says; NATO official confident on Finland, Sweden

Russia has lost around a third of its initial ground combat force that invaded Ukraine, according to U.K. intelligence.

An update from the U.K.'s Ministry of Defence said that, under current conditions, "Russia is unlikely to dramatically accelerate its rate of advance over the next 30 days."

Meanwhile, NATO's deputy secretary general struck a confident tone on Finland and Sweden if they decide to apply to join the military alliance.

"I am confident that if these two countries will decide, in the next few days I understand, to seek membership in NATO, that [we] will be able to welcome them and to find all conditions for consensus to be met," Mircea Geoana said.