Ukrainian general predicts when the war will end; Russia says it will act if NATO moves nuclear forces nearer. Follow our live updates

In the most precise prediction by a senior Ukrainian official to date, Major General Kyrylo Budanov has said he believes the war will be over by the end of the year.

"The breaking point will be in the second part of August," he said in an exclusive interview with Sky News. "Most of the active combat actions will have finished by the end of this year."

Meanwhile, Russia's deputy foreign minister has said the country will take action if NATO moves nuclear forces near its border, according to Russian news agencies cited by Reuters.

Ukraine's resistance has also made significant territorial gains, pushing Russian forces away from Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city. The northeastern city has seen significant bombarded since Russia began its full scale invasion in late February, and was thought to be a key target for the Kremlin.