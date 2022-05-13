Russia investing 'significant effort' in eastern offensive; Zelenskyy says Kremlin defeat is obvious. Follow our live updates

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia's strategic defeat is "already obvious," accusing the Kremlin's forces of trying to hide the truth with missle, air and artillery strikes.

His comments come as Russia is seen investing "significant effort" around the cities of Izium and Severodonetsk in a bid to achieve a breakthrough in eastern Ukraine, according to U.K. military intelligence.

Meanwhile, top diplomats from the Group of Seven (G-7) wealthy nations gathered in northern Germany on Thursday for a three-day meeting centered on Russia's ongoing invasion.