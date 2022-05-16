After the 'hippie' bus and the Beetle, VW has its eyes on America once again

As Volkswagen looks to resurrect the Scout brand in the United States, CEO Herbert Diess has shed light on the decision, saying it represents an opportunity for the German auto giant to "become much more American."

VW announced plans to re-launch the Scout as a fully-electric pick-up and "rugged" SUV last Wednesday, with prototypes due to be revealed in 2023 and production planned to begin in 2026.

In the same announcement, the company said the vehicles would be "designed, engineered, and manufactured in the U.S. for American customers."

"The United States is our biggest growth opportunity," Diess, who was speaking to CNBC's Annette Weisbach last week, said.

He went on to explain why the automaker was targeting the fiercely competitive American market.

"We are still very niche, very small, with about 4% market share [in the country]," he said. "We want to get up to 10% market share towards the end of this decade."

Diess stressed that the firm had momentum, was profitable and "really making good progress with the electric cars."

These vehicles include the fully electric ID Buzz, which is inspired by the T1 Microbus or "hippie" van. European versions of the ID Buzz are set to go on sale this year, with sales of an American model starting in 2024.