Auction of Judy Garland 'Wizard of Oz' dress in jeopardy as judge sets hearing on ownership lawsuit

A lobby card from the film 'The Wizard Of Oz,' shows a film still of a scene in which American actress Judy Garland (1922 - 1969) (as Dorothy) wipes tears from the eyes of actor Bert Lahr (1895 - 1967) (as the Cowardly Lion), while watched by Jack Haley (1898 - 1979) (as the Tin Man) (left), and Ray Bolger (1904 - 1987) (as the Scarecrow), 1939. The film was directed by Victor Fleming.

The planned auction of a long-lost dress worn by Judy Garland in "The Wizard of Oz" is in jeopardy after a federal judge on Monday ordered a hearing on why he should not block the sale pending the outcome of a lawsuit over its ownership.

The hearing in U.S. District Court in Manhattan was set for May 23, a day before Bonham's auction house is currently scheduled to auction the dress on behalf of The Catholic University of America.

Judge Paul Gardephe's order scheduling the court session came after a lawyer for Wisconsin resident Barbara Hartke asked him to stop the dress's sale until the lawsuit could be decided.

Hartke, 81, claims in her suit that the dress is the legal property of the estate of her late uncle, the Rev. Gilbert Hartke, who founded Catholic University's drama school.

Barbara Hartke, as an heir, could be one of the people to inherit the dress if she wins the lawsuit.