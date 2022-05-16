CNBC Pro

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire made a $3 billion bet on Citigroup. Here are his other picks

thumbnail
Yun Li@YunLi626
WATCH LIVE

More In Follow the Pros

CNBC ProDan Loeb's hedge fund bailed out of major tech and media stocks in the first quarter
Jesse Pound19 min ago
CNBC ProJeff Smith's Starboard Value piles into SPACs even as blank-check market falls apart
Yun Li33 min ago
CNBC ProMelvin Capital cut its travel and leisure positions in the first quarter while doubling up on Amazon
Tanaya Macheelan hour ago
Read More