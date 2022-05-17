5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

1. Stock futures jump as two Dow stocks move in opposite directions

Traders on the floor of the NYSE, May 16, 2022. Source: NYSE

2. Walmart fell on mixed results, hit by spiking price pressures

Workers move shopping carts outside a Walmart store in Lakewood, California, US, on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Bing Guan | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Walmart on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings that missed expectations by a wide margin. The nation's largest grocer and retailer felt pressure from rising costs of food and fuel. Revenue for the quarter beat estimates. That mixed picture carried over to Walmart's guidance, raising its outlook for sales this year but lowering profit expectations. Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs told CNBC that Walmart employees returning from Covid leave more quickly than expected caused the company to become overstaffed.

3. Home Depot rose after strong results that weathered inflation

A Home Depot store in Livermore, California, US, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Home Depot Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on May 17. Photographer: David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Despite spiking inflation, consumers were still willing to spend money on their homes, and Home Depot does not expect the trend to reverse. The company on Tuesday reported better-than-expected earnings and revenue for the first quarter. Home Depot raised its full-year outlook, now expecting sales to increase about 3% and earnings per share growth in the mid single digits on a percentage basis. The Q1 results mark new CEO Ted Decker's first quarter at the helm.

4. Musk says Twitter deal 'cannot move forward' until he gets clarity on bots

Elon Musk, during an event at SpaceX headquarters in Hawthorne, California, U.S., on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019. Bloomberg /Getty

Elon Musk said his $44 billion purchase of Twitter will not move ahead until he has more clarity on how many accounts are fake. Twitter estimated in a filing earlier this month that number was at fewer than 5% in the first quarter. But Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, estimates bots at around 20% and fears that could be higher. Twitter shares dropped 1% in Tuesday's premarket. The stock erased all the gains made since Musk disclosed his investment in the social network on April 4, and it's nowhere near his takeover offer of $54.20 per share.

5. Buffett's Berkshire buys a slew of new stocks in the first quarter