European stocks head for higher open as global markets strive to build positive momentum

LONDON — European stocks are expected to open higher on Tuesday as global markets try to build on some positive momentum seen at the start of the new trading week.

The U.K.'s FTSE index is seen opening 28 points higher at 7,479, Germany's DAX up 100 points at 14,037, France's CAC 40 up 42 points at 6,367 and Italy's FTSE MIB 56 points higher at 23,757, according to data from IG.

The positive start forecast for the region's markets comes after European stocks struggled to gain positive momentum on Monday, and to recover from last week's volatility.

Market sentiment appears to be improving in Asia-Pacific, where shares were higher in Tuesday trade as Hong Kong stocks led gains regionally. Still, U.S. stock index futures were flat during overnight trading on Monday, following a volatile session that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite continue their march lower.

The war in Ukraine remains a key focus for market sentiment in Europe, with fighting raging in the east and southeast of the country. On Monday, news emerged that more than 260 Ukrainian fighters, including some who are badly wounded, were evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant — a last stronghold for Ukrainian forces in the ruined city of Mariupol — and taken to areas under Russia's control, the Ukrainian military said.

With Finland and Sweden both announcing their bids to join the Western military alliance NATO, all eyes are on Russia and how it might react. Moscow has already expressed outrage at the idea of its old foe NATO expanding, and Russian President Vladimir Putin said Monday that the expansion of NATO "is a problem." While Russia has vowed retaliatory steps, it's uncertain how it will act.

Earnings come from Vodafone, while data releases include U.K. unemployment figures for March and the second estimate of the euro area growth rate for the first quarter.